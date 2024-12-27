Care for child doesn’t entitle custody: Madras HC

CHENNAI: Holding that mere submission of an application seeking adoption would not confer rights to take custody of an abandoned baby, a division bench comprising justices SM Subramaniam and M Jothiraman of the Madras High Court recently refused to order handing over custody of a baby who was found on a train and taken in by a couple. The baby is currently at a home for children.

The matter pertains to a habeas corpus petition filed by 47-year-old K Savithiri of Erode seeking custody of the baby girl whom she and her husband Ravi (54), claimed to have recovered from a running train on the way to Erode from Tirunelveli on February 20, 2023.

As the couple was childless, they grabbed the opportunity and had been taking care of the baby until the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) knocked their doors on August 19 for an inquiry following a complaint received by the Chief Minister’s Cell about a child racket.

CWC members took custody of the child after an inquiry and handed her to a children’s home.

The couple, citing its application pending with the Central Adoption Resource Authority since 2022, sought the court to give custody of the child. However, the court refused to accept the prayer.

“No doubt, they would have been emotionally attached and provided all facilities, including medical attention to the child. But that alone would not provide entitlement to the petitioner to claim the child as an adopted child,” the bench said.