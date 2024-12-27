DMK-led alliance in TN is permanent and principles-based, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin on Thursday said that the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu, which has been continuing for the past seven years, is not only a principles-based alliance, but also a permanent one.

“You should also (continue to) support that,” he said, while speaking at the 100th birthday celebration of veteran Communist Party of India leader R Nallakannu at the party headquarters here.

Referring to how CPI state secretary R Mutharasan highlighted the chief minister’s recent assertion that the alliance would win 200 seats in the 2026 Assembly election, Stalin said the alliance is now poised to win even more than 200 seats.

A release by the government later said that a new building to be constructed in Srivaikuntam Government Hospital with CT scan facility will be named as Comrade Nallakannu Centenary Building. The construction of building was ordered following a request made by Nallakannu to the chief minister on Thursday.

Stalin noted it was a rare occasion and coincidence that the centenary of the CPI and that of Nallakannu are happening at the same time. Former CM O Panneerselvam, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, MNM president Kamal Haasan and TVK president Vijay also extended their greetings to Nallakannu.