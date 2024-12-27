Lack of wiremen strains field staff in Tangedco, over 892 vacancies in 4 districts

MADURAI: Field employees of Tangedco are distressed due to the lack of wiremen in their subdivisions in the four southern districts of Madurai, Theni, Sivanganga and Ramanathapuram for the last several months. While the sanctioned workforce of wiremen is around 1,267, only 375 are presently employed, leaving a total of 892 posts vacant, roughly translating to 70% unfilled vacancies.

Based on an RTI reply, sanctioned positions and vacancies in each division are as follows — 97 and 81 (Madurai West), 85 and 64 (Madurai North), 71 and 52 (Madurai East), 112 and 78 (Madurai East), 74 and 35 (Samanayanallur), 105 and 72 (Usilampatti), 96 and 59 (Thirumangalam), 79 and 77 (Karaikudi), 93 and 90 (Paramakudi), 106 and 105 (Ramanathapuram), 42 and 42 (Thirupathur), 97 and 60 (Chinnamanur), 102 and 44 (Theni) and 108 and 29 (Periya Kulam).

Speaking to TNIE, Social Activist NG Mohan said, "Despite the importance of the position, top officials from Tangedco are refusing to take necessary steps to ensure that all vacancies are filled. In many districts, local officials and assistant engineers are deploying private individuals with poor skills to carry out repairs in electric poles and transformers. These persons demand Rs 100 from customers for fuse repairs. Since, these private electricians are deployed for local repairs, what happens if these repairmen get electrocuted. Four years ago, a private electrician was electrocuted, while repairing a powerline in Manadi Mangalam near Madurai, but EB officials completely denied responsibility."