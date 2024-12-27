Metro rail may delay completion of flyovers

After the CMRL MD’s announcement. highways department officials said the flyover work would be delayed as plans would have to be altered to accommodate the metro.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official of the state highways separtment in Coimbatore division said, “CMRL officials informed us that they would be laying the foundation for the pillars of the extension of the Avinashi Road elevated flyover from Goldwins to Neelambur to accommodate two tiers. While vehicles will commute on the first level, metro rail will be operated on the second level. But, it will take a long time for this, as the CMRL is yet to receive the official nod and funds. We had planned to complete the flyover extension work in 1.5 years. However, with CMRL carrying out the basement for the pillars, this will get delayed.”

Further, sources in the highways department said they are ready to begin the construction of the Saravanampatti flyover, but CMRL is yet to give the clearance as it wants to ensure that the foundation and pillars are of metro rail standards.

Highway officials said the CMRL officials have planned a meeting with their higher authorities regarding this and the final decision will be announced after the Pongal festival in January.