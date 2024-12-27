Modern police booths gather dust as CCMC refuses permit

COIMBATORE: Thirty booths equipped with air conditioner, toilet and other facilities that were installed at major traffic intersections in the city remain unused for over six months allegedly because Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) did not grant permission to firm which sponsored them to display advertisements.
The locked booths has caused severe inconvenience to traffic police personnel, especially women constables, as they are unable to attend to nature’s calls.
At many places in the city, signals have been replaced with U-turns and roundabouts. Although this eases vehicle flow, traffic congestion cannot be avoided during peak hours. Even if there are signals, traffic can be regulated only with the presence of traffic police personnel. At such places, there should be a booth for them. Keeping it in mind the city police proposed installing modernized traffic booths in January 2024.
A private firm sponsored 30 booths, each costing around Rs 2 lakh, equipped with air conditioner, rest room, public address and surveillance systems. Though the booths have been installed, they have not yet been brought to use and are gathering dust.
“In some junctions, existing conventional shelters that have a seat have been removed. Hence we were forced to stand in the open. During odd weather conditions, we have to search for temporary shelters,” said a woman constable who regulates traffic on Tiruchy Road.
She added that her colleague who was on duty on Dr Balasundaram Road was knocked down by a speeding vehicle recently and suffered a fracture on her leg. “Though there was a modern traffic booth in the area, she could not use it as it was locked. The booth is not only a shelter but also a safe place for us to regulate traffic,” she said.
Senior police officers said the private firm that sponsored the booths is allowed to display advertisements on the outer walls of the booths and the remaining space are meant for police to display awareness messages in a 70:30 ratio.
“The firm which spent around Rs 2 lakh for each booth is ready to obtain permission from the CCMC by paying tax for the installation, advertising and electricity. However, some CCMC officials intentionally stopped the process of granting permission. We have raised the issue with the civic body several times, but there is no response,” said a senior officer.
CCMC commissioner Sivaguru Prabhakaran was not available for a comment.