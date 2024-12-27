Modern police booths gather dust as CCMC refuses permit

COIMBATORE: Thirty booths equipped with air conditioner, toilet and other facilities that were installed at major traffic intersections in the city remain unused for over six months allegedly because Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) did not grant permission to firm which sponsored them to display advertisements.

The locked booths has caused severe inconvenience to traffic police personnel, especially women constables, as they are unable to attend to nature’s calls.

At many places in the city, signals have been replaced with U-turns and roundabouts. Although this eases vehicle flow, traffic congestion cannot be avoided during peak hours. Even if there are signals, traffic can be regulated only with the presence of traffic police personnel. At such places, there should be a booth for them. Keeping it in mind the city police proposed installing modernized traffic booths in January 2024.

A private firm sponsored 30 booths, each costing around Rs 2 lakh, equipped with air conditioner, rest room, public address and surveillance systems. Though the booths have been installed, they have not yet been brought to use and are gathering dust.