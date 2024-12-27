No compassionate ground posting in school department since 2016; 5k families hit

COIMBATORE: For the 5,500 families waiting for jobs on compassionate grounds in the Tamil Nadu school education department, the ordeal seems unending as the department has not appointed even one person under the category in the last eight years across the state.

Family members of employees who die in harness are given job opportunities under compassionate grounds by the government, but no appointment order was issued to the family members of such employees in school education department after July 11, 2016, shows an RTI reply received by TNIE.

As per an order of the Supreme Court, government appointments on compassionate grounds should be made within six months of the staffer’s death, but the department has failed to comply with this order, sources said.

M Jayapratha (34) of Tiruvarur district, a degree-holder, told TNIE that her husband had worked as a record clerk at a government higher secondary school in Rajamadam, Thanjavur district. Less than two years after their marriage, on May 24, 2020, he passed away due to health issues and she had applied for a job with the school department on compassionate grounds the same year. “I have been waiting for the appointment order for more than four years. Despite submitting multiple petitions to officials, MLAs and the CM’s cell, I’ve not got any call,” she said.

“Since my husband was employed for over 11 years under Contributory Pension Scheme as opposed to the GPF scheme which has many more benefits we received only Rs 8 lakh after his death. The amount was fully spent on paying off the debt incurred for my husband’s medical expenses. To support my child and elderly parents, I have been working as a maidservant at Mannargudi for a monthly salary of Rs 4,000. This amount is not enough to run a family. The government must issue appointment soon,” she said.