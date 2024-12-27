Principals of Bharathiar University Colleges seek extension of service until academic year's end

COIMBATORE: The Association of Principals of Colleges of Bharathiar University urged the higher education department to allow principals of Government Arts and Science Colleges to work until the end of the academic year instead of mandating their retirement in the middle of the academic year.

Association joint secretary T Veeramani told TNIE that until August 2022, the higher education department permitted teaching staff and principals to continue their employment until May. However, in September 2022, the higher education department reduced the service period by one month, announcing that teaching staff could work at colleges until April instead of May.

He added, “Following this, the teachers association demanded that the higher education department allow them to work at colleges until May. Hence, the department released a Government Order (GO) 194 last month. It stated that teaching staff except principals, librarians, and Physical Education Directors (PEDs) can work until the end of May even if their retirement falls within the academic year.”

“The denial for these posts was denied as the education department considered these positions to be of that of administrative staff. This is a misguided decision,” he further said.

He pointed out that principals not only manage administrative work but also take lessons for six hours in their respective departments. “If we retire in the middle of the academic year, academic work as well as administrative work in colleges are affected. In the middle of the academic year, the higher education department will also not appoint a new principal which is a key post,” he stated.

A PED working at a government college in Coimbatore told TNIE that at the end of every academic year, a sports meet is conducted for students. When we are no longer in the college due to retirement, who will conduct the sports meet?

Repeated attempts to reach the top officers from the higher education department went in vain.