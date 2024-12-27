TNSTC pensioners spend Rs 70 lakh in ongoing legal battle over DA revision

COIMBATORE: About 94,000 employees of the TNSTC have been fighting an ongoing legal battle with the state government over the lack of revision of their Dearness Allowance (DA) for the past eight years. The pensioners have spent more than Rs 70 lakh to fight the case before the Madras HC and the Supreme Court since 2018, sources said.

According to norms, the transport corporation must revise the DA for pensioners whenever the government enhances the DA for current employees. The pensioners claim that they should be given up to 53% DA from their basic pay at present but are receiving just 5% DA since 2016. Additionally, employees who retired before the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission should be paid 239% DA, but it has been limited to 119%, they said.

As the government has been refusing to increase the DA, the pensioners turned to the judiciary in October 2018 by filing a writ petition at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. The court ruled in favor of the pensioners in January 2019, directing the Pension Trust of TNSTC to release the DA as per the periodical revision. Since then, both the Madras HC and the SC have dismissed the government’s plea eight times as of December 9, 2024. However, the state keeps filing appeal after appeal in both courts, the pensioners said.