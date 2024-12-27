To reduce risks, water wastage, TN government to give away 5,500 remote pump controllers to farmers

TIRUCHY: In a measure that could mitigate the risks faced by farmers as well as arrest water wastage, the agricultural engineering department would give away remote electric pump controllers, which can operate pump sets in fields from the convenience of one’s house or just about anywhere, at a subsidised rate. The department has set an initial target installation of 5,500 such devices across the state, of which 157 is earmarked for eligible farmers in Tiruchy. A Kandasamy, executive engineer (agriculture engineering)-Tiruchy, explained that the remote electric pump controller would be connected with the motor pump set in the farmer’s field well and a particular SIM card provided with the device would then be inserted into the beneficiary’s mobile phone.

"Farmers can then switch on or off their pump set from anywhere using their mobile phone. If a farmer is willing to spend an additional Rs 20,000, they can also regulate the water flow by attaching a solenoid switch,” the official said. This system eliminates the need for farmers to visit their fields at night, reducing the risks of suffering snake bites and electrocution.