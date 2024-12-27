'We took boat rides with fishers to restore their trust in the sea', says Supriya Sahu

Life has come full circle for Supriya Sahu, who was a joint secretary in the department of health and family welfare when the tsunami struck. She was one of the special officers in-charge of several villages in Nagapattinam district. Today, as the additional chief secretary in the department, she recalls how post tsunami works repurposed her career as a bureaucrat, in an interview with SV Krishna Chaitanya. Edited excerpts:

Do you have any relief work moment that stayed with you?

One image that stays with me is from a mass burial I witnessed on a beach at Vizhandu Mavadi, one of the villages under my charge. Among the bodies was a little girl wearing a silver anklet. Watching her being laid to rest broke my heart into pieces. It was a moment that changed me forever and reinforced the urgency of our mission.

What were the immediate challenges?

The devastation was total. Villages were filled with the stench of death, and essential services like water and electricity had to be restored. We worked 24/7 to address these needs. Another critical challenge was preventing disease outbreaks, given the unhygienic conditions. To start with, all the drinking water wells were cleaned on war footing, freshly cooked food was served, bottled water was provided. WHO and UNICEF teams were there to provide guidance. We ensured there was no outbreak of diseases, which would otherwise have claimed more lives adding to the grief.