AIADMK leader Edappadi questions contradictions in statements of CoP Arun, education minister Chezhiaan

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday questioned the contradictions in the statements of Chennai City Police Commissioner A Arun and Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan regarding the sexual assault of a student of Anna University. He reiterated his party’s demand for a CBi investigation in the case.

Addressing a press conference at the AIADMK headquarters, Palaniswami said, “The police commissioner said the affected student complained to the POSH cell while the higher education minister contradicted this saying the student had directly complained with the police and not through POSH cell”.

Pointing out that the commissioner had cited a “technical glitch” for the leak of the FIR, Palaniswami asked, “How can affected people lodge complaints to the police if this is the state of affairs?” Referring to speculations that there was another person involved in the case, Palaniswami condemned the police for trying to hide the identity of that individual.