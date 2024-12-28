Anna University rape case: Cops seek five-day custody of accused, suspect him to be a serial offender

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police have sought five-day custody of Gnanasekaran (37), the suspect arrested for raping the student.

Police sources also confirmed that his phone had more sexually explicit videos of similar nature as the one he recorded while assaulting the student, indicating that he could be a serial offender.

The videos found in his phone are being subjected to cyber forensic examination in a lab, sources said. The survivor had complained that Gnanasekaran recorded the assault and threatened her.

The sources did not divulge whether they will take proactive steps to identify more victims, if any, based on the videos, and encourage them to file complaints.

Senior police officials investigating the case, including GCP commissioner A Arun, declined to give specific details when asked about this, saying it is part of the probe.

While addressing media on Thursday, Arun had said, “We have not yet received complaints from any other women against Gnanasekaran. However, after checking his phone, if we find anyone else has been affected, we will convince them to file a complaint.”

Police sources stressed that if other survivors want to file a complaint against Gnanasekaran, they should do so without hesitation and that their identities would be protected. University sources said the POSH committee will encourage students to come forward if they have any complaints.