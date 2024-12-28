Anna University rape case: Minister Govi Chezhiaan says accused visited campus multiple times

CHENNAI: Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan on Friday acknowledged that Gnanasekaran (37), the accused in the rape case, has visited the campus multiple times.

Responding to a question from the media on how he gained entry to the campus, the minister said the accused was not stopped on suspicion by the security since he was probably a recognisable face. Chezhiaan added that the accused had visited the campus many times because his wife was earlier temporarily employed on the campus on a contractual basis. University sources said she was involved in maintenance-related work.

When pressed by the media on how a person who had multiple cases against him was allowed easily in the campus, he said, “I am not saying that he used to visit regularly, I only said he used to come.” Chezhiaan added that police investigation would bring out complete details.

Importantly, the minister contradicted with the information shared by Greater Chennai Commissioner of Police A Arun that when the police visited the campus after receiving a call to the control room, the survivor and the POSH Committee of the university was present to provide a complaint.

The minister, while addressing the media on Friday morning, however, categorically said the survivor did not complain to the committee first and they got to know only after the involvement of the police. After the media and opposition questioned the contradiction, Chezhiaan stated in the evening, clarifying that the survivor called the police control room on 100. He added that when the police came to the campus, she filed the complaint with the help of a professor from the committee.

“Other members of the POSH committee got to know only when the police visited the campus to inquire. Based on this, I said that the committee did not directly file the complaint. It gave room for misinterpretation,” Chezhiaan said.

The minister said the security system in the campus will be strengthened completely in 10 days. There are some spots without surveillance cameras and those will be covered well soon, he added.