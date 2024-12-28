Tamil Nadu

Anna University Rape: NCW sets up fact-finding committee

The committee’s investigation will focus on examining the circumstances leading to the incident and propose measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.
NCW logo.
CHENNAI: The National Commission for Women (NCW), taking suo motu cognisance of the alleged rape of a 19-year-old student at the Anna University campus, constituted a two-member Fact-Finding Committee to investigate the case.

The committee, comprising NCW Member Mamta Kumari and retired IPS officer Praveen Dixit, a former Maharashtra DGP and Special Rapporteur for the NHRC, will visit Chennai on Monday (December 30), according to a statement by the NCW on Saturday.

They are scheduled to meet the victim, her family, friends, concerned officials, and representatives of NGOs to ascertain the facts. The committee’s investigation will focus on examining the circumstances leading to the incident, assess the actions taken and propose measures to prevent similar incidents in the future, the statement said.

On December 23, a food vendor named Gananasekran allegedly entered the university campus and raped the student.

