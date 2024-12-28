Can TN's Nagapattinam bear another Tsunami?

NAGAPATTINAM: Twenty years have passed since the giant waves lashed Tamil Nadu’s coast that fateful December 26, taking over 8,000 lives in the state. Yet, is the state better prepared now? If the example of erstwhile Nagapattinam, where over 6,000 people died, is taken as an example, the answer would be no as per activists.

“Even now, the coastal districts are vulnerable and unequipped to face another tsunami. Nagapattinam needs better warning systems, protective barriers and response measures. Compared to the scenario 20 years ago, the area is more densely populated. Without adequate measures in place, the people would be at the receiving end of natural calamities,” says RMP Rajendira Nattar, a fisherman-turned-activist from the present Nagapattinam district.

Many researchers have stressed on the importance of increasing the mangrove cover along coastal areas. At present, Nagapattinam has 1,700 hectares of the mangrove plantation and 1,200 hectares of mangrove reserve forest in Thalaignayiru. Mayiladuthurai district, which was carved out of erstwhile Nagai, has about 500 hectares. The distribution of the mangroves is non-contiguous in both districts.

“The mangroves, the foremost natural barriers that can reduce the impact of a tsunami and also mitigate the effects of climate change, are still inadequate in vulnerable districts like Nagapattinam,” explains Dr Kurian Joseph, director of the Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Management at Anna University.