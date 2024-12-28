Constable submits plea to DGP, alleges cop-smuggler nexus in Tamil Nadu

TENKASI: A constable attached to the Sivagiri police station petitioned DGP Shankar Jiwal, alleging that seized vehicles used for smuggling minerals were forcefully released by smugglers with the involvement of higher officials. He also accused an official of releasing a vehicle used for smuggling ganja, and requested himself to be relieved from service as he did not wish to continue to work under the current circumstances.

In his petition dated December 24, Constable A Prabhakaran called for compulsory retirement of the erring police officials. "On December 18, I seized a tractor transporting M-sand without valid documents and brought it to the police station along with the smuggler. Later, I seized another tractor smuggling jelly stones and also two bullock carts smuggling river sand. While transporting the vehicles and smugglers to the station, three smugglers intercepted me in the presence of a sub-inspector and a constable near AKR stone quarry. They threatened to kill me, abused me using unparliamentary words and forcefully drove away the seized vehicles. Meanwhile, the tractor I had already brought in was released by police personnel. Earlier, on January 10 I was prevented from seizing another vehicle smuggling minerals due to interference from an officer," Prabhakaran said.

He further alleged that an official released a ganja-smuggling vehicle instead of presenting it before the court. Prabhakaran expressed suspicion that his live location was being tracked illegally by his department. He attached photographs of smugglers and seized vehicles along with his petition.

When contacted by TNIE, a high-ranking police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, denied the allegations. "The constable was absent from duty for around one-and-a-half years. He is also facing charges for a social media post. We are conducting an inquiry into his petition," the officer said.