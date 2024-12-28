Dy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, minister Anbil Mahesh launch 48th Chennai Book Fair

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inaugurated the 48th Chennai Book Fair at the YMCA Grounds in Nandanam on Friday. The fair is set to go on till January 12.

The inauguration was a subdued affair, as the union government declared a seven-day mourning period to honour the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday. Udhayanidhi refrained from participating in any other event during the day as a mark of respect.

The Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (Bapasi), organisers of the fair, also postponed the Kalaignar M Karunanidhi Porkizhi award ceremony. Authorities informed TNIE that the ceremony will take place in January, with the date to be announced soon.

The book fair, among the largest in the country, witnessed a huge turnout on its first day. Enthusiastic readers, including youngsters and job seekers, including TNPSC and UPC aspirants, thronged the venue to explore the wide range of books available. Children accompanied by their parents also visited in large numbers, as the fair features an exclusive section for children’s books.

K Rajesh (26), a TNPSC aspirant, said, “This book fair is a great platform for those preparing for government exams. All types of books are available under one roof. I have been exploring stalls for three hours but managed to cover only 50. It is impossible to visit all stalls in one day, so I plan to come back a few more times,” he said.

Another visitor, V Amutha (28), urged Bapasi to consider organising the book fair twice a year. “This event benefits many youngsters. We can purchase books at reasonable prices and access a variety of study materials,” she said.