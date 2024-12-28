Helmet mandate in Puducherry from January 12: Home Minister A Namassivayam

PUDUCHERRY: Starting January 12, wearing helmets will be mandatory for two-wheeler riders in Puducherry, Home Minister A Namassivayam announced on Thursday. This decision comes in light of increasing road fatalities, with approximately 200 deaths reported annually. The move aims to enhance road safety and comply with the Supreme Court's directives, he said
The announcement followed a meeting chaired by the minister with DGP Shalini Singh and senior police officials at the Police Headquarters to review New Year security arrangements. Namassivayam revealed that a large-scale awareness rally, led by the Lieutenant Governor, will be conducted on January 11 to promote helmet usage.
“After a few days, pillion riders will also be required to wear helmets. Violators will face fines, and strict measures will be implemented to curb overspeeding,” the minister said.
A few times compulsory wearing of helmets were withdrawn when the public objected to wearing them. Now the death toll is increasing The Supreme Court has been saying that the government has not taken any action to prevent it and therefore, wearing a helmet is mandatory to prevent accidents, he said
New Year Security Measures
Elaborating on New Year arrangements, Namassivayam stated that 2,000 police personnel and 500 volunteers would be deployed across Puducherry to manage traffic and ensure safety. Special parking facilities have been arranged at 10 locations for visitors heading to beach road celebrations, which are permitted only until 12:30 am. Announcements will be made via loudspeakers to assist tourists in returning safely.
Police Reforms and Recruitment
The Home Minister also announced plans to fill 70 vacant Sub-Inspector posts, with the notification expected soon after receiving the Lieutenant Governor’s approval. He added that allowances for police personnel, including election duty and uniform allowances, will be disbursed by the Pongal festival. Additional police vacancies are also slated to be filled in the near future.