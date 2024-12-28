Helmet mandate in Puducherry from January 12: Home Minister A Namassivayam

PUDUCHERRY: Starting January 12, wearing helmets will be mandatory for two-wheeler riders in Puducherry, Home Minister A Namassivayam announced on Thursday. This decision comes in light of increasing road fatalities, with approximately 200 deaths reported annually. The move aims to enhance road safety and comply with the Supreme Court's directives, he said

The announcement followed a meeting chaired by the minister with DGP Shalini Singh and senior police officials at the Police Headquarters to review New Year security arrangements. Namassivayam revealed that a large-scale awareness rally, led by the Lieutenant Governor, will be conducted on January 11 to promote helmet usage.

“After a few days, pillion riders will also be required to wear helmets. Violators will face fines, and strict measures will be implemented to curb overspeeding,” the minister said.

A few times compulsory wearing of helmets were withdrawn when the public objected to wearing them. Now the death toll is increasing The Supreme Court has been saying that the government has not taken any action to prevent it and therefore, wearing a helmet is mandatory to prevent accidents, he said