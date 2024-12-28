Madras HC grills Tamil Nadu government, lauds rape survivor

CHENNAI: Grilling the TN government on the investigation into the rape of a student on the Anna University campus, the Madras High Court on Friday directed the state and the university to file reports on the probe and safety arrangements at the institution.

Lauding the survivor for coming forward to lodge the complaint, the bench said it is the duty of every citizen to protect her and stated that women’s liberty to move freely cannot be restricted.

A vacation bench comprising Justices SM Subramaniam and V Lakshminarayanan took up suo motu cognisance of the matter earlier in the day, following requests made by some advocates, including V Jayaprakash Narayanan, who submitted a letter addressed to the court by advocate R Varalakshmi.

Accused has no connection with ruling party, govt tells court

The bench directed the home secretary, the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Anna University to file reports on the incident by noon. However, when the court re-assembled for the post-lunch session, the judges said they would take up the matter for hearing after getting the nod of the Chief Justice as the matter had been placed before him.

In the meantime, Varalakshmi filed a public interest litigation (PIL) on the matter and advocate A Mohanadas moved a petition to implead himself in the case.