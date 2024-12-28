Panel of retired judges to help TN fight priest appointment case: Minister Sekarbabu

TIRUCHY: HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu on Friday said that a committee comprising retired judges will be formed to secure a favourable verdict from the Supreme Court towards the appointment of priests from all castes in temples across the state.

Touring the district on Friday, the minister said a plea moved in the apex court has turned a hurdle for the appointment of temple priests.

The HR&CE minister also visited the Mariamman temple at Samayapuram where he handed over gold bars weighing a total of 541.78 kg collected from five temples to SBI deputy general manager Atul Priyadarshini towards investment in gold bonds.

Of this, 30.59 kg of gold bars were from the Samayapuram temple alone. The gold bars were handed over in the presence of retired Supreme Court and high court judges.

Later, Sekarbabu visited the Ranganathaswamy temple in Srirangam which is gearing up for Vaikunta Ekadasi festival. Addressing media persons there, he said 2.5 lakh devotees are expected to attend the opening ceremony of the temple’s sorga vaasal gate on January 10. For the parampada vaasal event, passes will be issued to 4,000 people. “All facilities will be arranged,” he added.