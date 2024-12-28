PMK family feud: Anbumani lock horns with father over elevating his nephew as youth wing leader

PUDUCHERRY/CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss and his son and party president Anbumani Ramadoss clashed in front of party functionaries, at the general council meeting held in Puducherry on Saturday.

The difference of opinion between father and son cropped up over the induction of Parasuraman Mukundan, grandson of Ramadoss as the president of the PMK’s youth wing. Mukundan is the son of Gandhimathi, Ramadoss' elder daughter.

Office-bearers and functionaries who took part in the general council meeting sought to downplay the incident as a minor incident and that any issues would be ironed out by evening.

The issue started when Ramadoss announced that his grandson Parasuraman Mukundan would take over as president of the youth wing of the PMK. Anbumani Ramadoss who was sitting next to the PMK founder, objected to this, saying Mukundan joined the party only four months ago and asked how he could be appointed to such a post in the PMK. Anbumani also said he does not have sufficient experience to hold such a position.

However, Ramadoss reiterated that the PMK was founded by him and his decisions were final. "Those who don't adhere to my words cannot continue in the party. Let them quit the party," Ramadoss said in an angry tone and asked the party functionaries gathered to clap for the appointment of Mukundan.

Anbumani Ramadoss sitting next to his father Ramadoss was seen nodding his head with a wry smile and said that yet another person from the family was inducted into the party.

Signalling further differences with his father, Anbumani Ramadoss also announced that he has a separate office at Panaiyur and the party cadres could meet him there. He also announced the telephone number for his Panaiyur office.

When the PMK was launched 35 years ago, Ramadoss promised that none of his family members would enter politics. However, later, Anbumani Ramadoss was groomed in the PMK and he became the president of the party in May 2022.

Significantly, the party's honorary president GK Mani's son GKM Thamizhkumaran quit as president of the youth wing last year, reportedly following differences with Anbumani Ramadoss.

Now, the PMK founder announced that another family member would be inducted into a key position triggering a feud in the family.