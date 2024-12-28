PMK family feud: Anbumani locks horns with father over elevating his nephew as youth wing leader

PUDUCHERRY/CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss and his son and party president Anbumani Ramadoss were locked in a wordy duel in front of party functionaries over the appointment of Anbumani's nephew as state youth wing leader of the party.

The incident happened during the general council meeting of the PMK, an ally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), held in Puducherry on Saturday.

The difference of opinion between the 85-year-old Ramadoss and his son was triggered by the induction of Parasuraman Mukundan, grandson of Ramadoss as the president of the PMK’s youth wing.

Mukundan is the son of Gandhimathi, Ramadoss' elder daughter.

The issue erupted when Ramadoss announced that his grandson Parasuraman Mukundan would take over as president of the youth wing of the PMK.

He is being given the position to "assist" Anbumani, Ramadoss said.

Immediately, Anbumani Ramadoss who was sitting next to the PMK founder intervened his father's speech and objected saying that Mukundan joined the party only four months ago and asked how he could be appointed to such a post in the PMK.

Anbumani said Mukundan does not have enough experience to hold such a position.

However, Ramadoss reiterated that the PMK was founded by him and his decisions were final.

"Those who don't want to adhere to my words can quit the party," Ramadoss said in an angry tone.

Anbumani quipped "athusari" (that's right).

"If you want to go, then go," the senior Ramadoss retorted.

"I'm again telling you Mukundan is being appointed as the state youth wing president of the party," senior Ramadoss added and asked the gathering to clap their hands.