PMK family feud: Anbumani locks horns with father over elevating his nephew as youth wing leader

PUDUCHERRY/CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss and his son and party president Anbumani Ramadoss were locked in a wordy duel in front of party functionaries over the appointment of Anbumani's nephew as state youth wing leader of the party.
The incident happened during the general council meeting of the PMK, an ally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), held in Puducherry on Saturday.
The difference of opinion between the 85-year-old Ramadoss and his son was triggered by the induction of Parasuraman Mukundan, grandson of Ramadoss as the president of the PMK’s youth wing.
Mukundan is the son of Gandhimathi, Ramadoss' elder daughter.
The issue erupted when Ramadoss announced that his grandson Parasuraman Mukundan would take over as president of the youth wing of the PMK.
He is being given the position to "assist" Anbumani, Ramadoss said.
Immediately, Anbumani Ramadoss who was sitting next to the PMK founder intervened his father's speech and objected saying that Mukundan joined the party only four months ago and asked how he could be appointed to such a post in the PMK.
Anbumani said Mukundan does not have enough experience to hold such a position.
However, Ramadoss reiterated that the PMK was founded by him and his decisions were final.
"Those who don't want to adhere to my words can quit the party," Ramadoss said in an angry tone.
Anbumani quipped "athusari" (that's right).
"If you want to go, then go," the senior Ramadoss retorted.
"I'm again telling you Mukundan is being appointed as the state youth wing president of the party," senior Ramadoss added and asked the gathering to clap their hands.
Anbumani Ramadoss was seen nodding his head with a wry smile. He said that yet another person from the family was inducted into the party.
Signalling further differences with his father, Anbumani Ramadoss stood up and announced that he has a separate office at Panaiyur and the party cadres could meet him there. He also announced the telephone number for his Panaiyur office.
Office-bearers and functionaries who took part in the general council meeting sought to downplay the incident as a minor incident and that any issues would be ironed out by evening.
What Ramadoss said back then
When the PMK was launched 35 years ago, Ramadoss promised that he will not encourage dynastic politics. He has failed to keep his promise. He groomed his son Anbumani Ramadoss who went on to become the president of the party in May 2022.
Significantly, the party's honorary president GK Mani's son GKM Thamizhkumaran quit as president of the youth wing last year, reportedly following differences with Anbumani.
Now, the PMK founder announced that another family member would be inducted into a key position triggering a feud in the family.