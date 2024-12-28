Protest erupts over delay in arrest of caste Hindu POCSO accused in TN's Rajapalayam

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Condemning the police over the alleged delay in arresting a caste Hindu POCSO case accused, who allegedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old scheduled caste girl in Rajapalayam on December 8, the girl's family members, along with various organisations, staged a blockade at Dhalavaipuram police station on Friday. The protestors also demanded the officials invoke the provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the case.

According to sources, the girl, who went to rent a cycle from a nearby shop, was allegedly sexually assaulted by the cycle shop owner. He further threatened to kill the girl if she revealed the incident to her family members. However, the girl narrated the incident to her mother. When the girl's mother questioned the owner about his act, the latter abused her.

Subsequently, the child's mother went to file a complaint with the Dhalavaipuram police but was directed by the officials to lodge a complaint at the All Women Police Station in Rajapalayam. On December 9, a case was registered against the cycle shop owner at the AWPS under 9(m) r/w 10 of the POCSO Act, 2012 and 321 (2), 296 (b) BNS. The next day, a petition was also submitted with the superintendent of police to invoke the provisions of the SC/ST Act and arrest the accused person.

Citing the delay in arresting the accused even after 10 days of filing the complaint, a protest was held on December 23. As no measures were taken, around 40 persons, including the parents and functionaries from Madhar Sangam, CITU, Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front, and CPI (M) protested at the Dhalavaipuram police station on Friday.

Meanwhile, senior police officials said that there is no sufficient evidence to arrest the accused, and further investigation is under way.