Stalker convicted for murder at railway station in Chennai

CHENNAI: A special court on Friday convicted a 26-year-old man for murdering a 20-year-old woman from Alandur by pushing her in front of a moving train at St Thomas Mount railway station in October 2022.

D Sathish was convicted under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 1998.

Mahila Court Judge Sridevi said the sentence would be announced on December 30. The case was investigated by the CB-CID, on the orders of then DGP Sylendra Babu. According to the police, Sathish and S Satya, both resided at the police quarters in Alandur, as Sathish’s father was a retired policeman and Satya’s mother was a constable.

Convict pushed victim in front of suburban train

The two had once been friends but had fallen out, said the polic . During the investigation, Sathish claimed to the police that he was “in love” with Satya and had started stalking her after learning she was getting married.

He had been following her for at least 10 days before the murder, that investigators said had been planned. At around noon on October 13, when Satya was at the station waiting to take a train to T Nagar, Sathish picked an argument with her and pushed her in front of a suburban train coming from Tambaram and fled.

Satya died on the spot while Sathish was arrested that night near Thoraipakkam. Hours after his daughter’s death, Satya’s father P Manickam, a cab driver, ended his life at their home.

(If you have suicidal thoughts, call the Tamil Nadu government’s health helpline at 104 or Sneha helpline at 044 24640050/24640060)