Tamil Nadu government orders safety audit in all education institutions

COIMBATORE: In the aftermath of the rape of a student inside Anna University campus, the higher education department has directed authorities to conduct safety audit in all education institutions, strengthen security and prevent such incidents in future.

Speaking to TNIE, higher education secretary K Gopal said, “Authorities must identify porous points, ensure CCTV cameras are fixed to avoid blind spots and monitor the movement of outsiders.” Institutions have been told to activate and raise awareness about forums like POSH (prevention of sexual harassment), ICC (internal complaints committee), and strengthen help desks so that students can approach them if needed.

Further, Gopal said institutions have been told to convene regular meetings with police and advise students on contemporary issues, have a counselling system in place (online and offline) and disseminate SOPs clearly, adding the department would monitor this closely.

The Association of University Teachers (AUT) has alleged such guidelines are not followed. “Only when such an incident happens, the department gives instructions to institutions to strengthen security. But, in practice, these instructions remain only on paper,” said AUT vice president P Thirunavukkarasu.