Tamil Nadu government orders safety audit in all education institutions

COIMBATORE: In the aftermath of the rape of a student inside Anna University campus, the higher education department has directed authorities to conduct safety audit in all education institutions, strengthen security and prevent such incidents in future.
Speaking to TNIE, higher education secretary K Gopal said, “Authorities must identify porous points, ensure CCTV cameras are fixed to avoid blind spots and monitor the movement of outsiders.” Institutions have been told to activate and raise awareness about forums like POSH (prevention of sexual harassment), ICC (internal complaints committee), and strengthen help desks so that students can approach them if needed.
Further, Gopal said institutions have been told to convene regular meetings with police and advise students on contemporary issues, have a counselling system in place (online and offline) and disseminate SOPs clearly, adding the department would monitor this closely.
The Association of University Teachers (AUT) has alleged such guidelines are not followed. “Only when such an incident happens, the department gives instructions to institutions to strengthen security. But, in practice, these instructions remain only on paper,” said AUT vice president P Thirunavukkarasu.
Recalling a 2022 incident, he said, “A man trespassed into Bharathiar University girls’ hostel to steal students’ laptops. Following protests by students, the university took action against the person through police. But even now, outsiders can enter and leave the varsity without any difficulty, despite the presence of security personnel and CCTV cameras at the entrance. Security personnel do not collect the outsiders’ details such as address, contact numbers, purpose of visit, etc.”
‘Can give security only after incident’
Pudukkottai: “Security can be provided only after occurrence of an incident,” Law Minister S Regupathy replied to a question on the possibility of preventing the sexual assault. As the incident took place on the campus, security measures will be put in place following consultations with the CM, he added.
Addressing media persons in Pudukkottai, Regupathy further cited the example of a crime occurring on a beach. It’s impossible to deploy police personnel across the entire stretch of the beach. Security measures are instead tailored to specific incidents and locations, he said. On Annamalai’s act of flogging himself, Regupathy said, “Was it an act for a mistake he committed?”
Guv to visit Anna University today
Chennai: Governor RN Ravi, who is also the chancellor of universities, will be visiting Anna University on Saturday. The governor’s visit takes place in the backdrop of sexual assault on a female student on the university campus evoking widespread shock and the opposition parties announcing protests condemning lapses in security provided in the university. The governor is expected to hold discussions with the vice chancellor of the university and senior officials. ENS