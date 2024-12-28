Tamil Nadu: MGMGH patients fight not just ailments but dust too

TIRUCHY: Patients and visitors at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) are battling more than medical ailments as construction of a specialty block has turned the area into a dust bowl. The state government, in its 2023 budget, had allotted Rs 110 crore for the speciality block with ground plus six floors. The new facility is expected to have 600 beds and will function as a 'broad speciality block' with medicine, surgery, dermatology departments and centralised blood bank.

With construction activities in full swing, the stretch between the hospital’s entrance and its functional building has become a minefield of dust and sand, stirred up by passing ambulances, trucks and construction vehicles. The situation has worsened since the rains ceased, as spilled sand from truckloads adds to the chaos. Visitors are often seen covering their faces with towels to shield themselves from the choking dust clouds.

"The dust becomes unbearable, especially when heavy vehicles pass by," lamented M Parveen of Senthaneerpuram. Echoing similar sentiments, S Uma of Varaganeri Agraharam said, "During rains, the soil turns slushy, and now it’s a dusty nightmare. It’s been like this for over a week."

Nearby businesses, including hotels catering to visitors, are also grappling with hygiene issues as they say dust settles down on their premises, affecting their operations. When contacted, MGMGH Dean Dr S Kumaravel said, "The issue has been brought to the notice of the public works department (PWD) and we are closely monitoring the situation."