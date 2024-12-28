Tasmac shop in Megamalai posing threat to wildlife, say environmental activists

THENI: A Tasmac outlet, which has been functioning in Megamalai for the past two months, poses a major threat to the forest, environment and wildlife of the region, said environmental activists, pointing out that the amount of plastic waste generated in the region has gone up substantially since the opening of the outlet.

Megamalai, a popular tourist location in the district, includes seven villages including Highwavis, and is a popular choice for travellers who wish to enjoy the panoramic views of Cumbum valley from Manalar Dam. The Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve (SMTR) houses thousands of animals, including tiger, deer, and bison, and the region comprises tea estates, coffee plantations and spice gardens. It may be noted that only plantation workers are permitted to reside in the region.

While stringent regulations are in place to maintain the ecosystem of the reserve, the Tasmac outlet functioning in the building of Highwavis town panchayat poses a serious risk. According to environmental activist R Govindan, consumers just throw away their liquor bottles littering the area, causing threat to wildlife.

"Plastic wastes cause long-term negative effects to the ecosystem. Moreover, wild animals might end up injuring themselves after consuming plastics and broken bottles. If they start consuming liquor, it will result in behavioural changes as well. Though wild animals roam around the region after 6 pm, the Tasmac shop is open till 10.30 pm. This could result in incidents of human-animal conflict too," Govindan said, and urged District Collector RV Shajeevana to make efforts to revoke the outlet's licence.