Update details of students in app soon, Adi Dravidar department directs hostel wardens in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The director of Adi Dravidar Welfare Department has instructed district officers to expedite uploading details of students in the Nallosai app following complaints that monthly food allowance of Rs 1,400 has been stopped due to lack of details.

Around 55,000 students stay in 1,331 Adi Dravidar Welfare hostels across the state.

Sources said hostel wardens failed to upload documents such as income, community and Aadhaar of 2,737 students across the state in the Nallosai app following which the allowance has been stopped. According to official sources, the maximum number of affected students are in Thoothukudi (242) followed by Krishnagiri (83).

An officer from the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department said “Through the Central Monitoring Dashboard software, bio metric and CCTV cameras have been installed at the hostels. Only if students’ details such as Aadhaar, fingerprint, etc are in the Nallosai application, can they food allowance of Rs 1400 per month. Some students do not have updated Aadhaar, community certificate, income certificate, etc. So, wardens could not upload details in the application. Despite this, officers have taken steps to upload the details.”

When asked about it, Adi Dravidar Welfare Department Director T Anand told TNIE that details of majority of 2,700 students have been uploaded in the app and only a few are pending which would be completed soon. All students would receive food allowance from January 2025, he added.