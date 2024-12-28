‘Will take decision on releasing water from PAP dams soon’ says Tiruppur Collector T Christuraj

TIRUPPUR: A decision on releasing water from PAP dams to Vattamalai dam will be taken soon, said collector T Christuraj during the monthly farmers’ grievance redressal meeting here held at the collectorate on Friday.

P Velusamy, PAP Vellakoil Branch Canal Water Conservation Movement president, said, “Currently sufficient water has been reserved in the PAP dams. There is a government order to provide water to the Vattamalai dam when there is surplus water in the PAP dams as the villagers depend on the Vattamalai dam. As the catchment area of the dam did not receive adequate rainfall, there has been a severe drought in the area. Therefore the district administration should immediately announce the release of water to the dam.”

Responding to it, Christuraj, said, “A decision regarding this will be taken soon and a favorable outcome for the farmers will come.”

District Revenue Officer K Karthikeyan reprimanded the officials for not providing appropriate and correct information on the queries and petitions of the farmers and said, “The officials should provide appropriate information and answers to farmers’ queries. Furthermore, officials attending the meeting should come properly prepared. Officials should be aware of the status of petitions already submitted on behalf of farmers. Everyone should not give the same answer.”

Other officials from the agricultural department and farmers from various parts of the district participated in the meeting.