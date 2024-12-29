Anbumani, Ramadoss discuss internal differences in PMK leadership

VILLUPURAM: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Dr R Anbumani met party founder and his father, Dr S Ramadoss, at their residence in Thailapuram near Tindivanam on Sunday.

The meeting followed a verbal argument during the party's general council meeting on Saturday, where differences arose between Anbumani and Ramadoss regarding the appointment of their relative, P Mukundan, as the youth wing president. PMK honorary president GK Mani and senior party functionaries were also present during the meeting on Sunday.

After the discussion, Anbumani addressed reporters and said, “We have discussed plans for upcoming protests regarding reservation and strategies for the party’s development and elections.”

When asked about the argument in the general council meeting, Anbumani remarked, “The party is democratic, and it is natural to witness such discussions during meetings as we share our thoughts.”

Regarding the differing opinions on the youth wing president's appointment, he responded, “It is an internal matter, and we will handle it. I request the media not to discuss it further.” He concluded the press meet without further comments.