Anbumani, Ramadoss discuss internal differences in PMK leadership

VILLUPURAM: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Dr R Anbumani met party founder and his father, Dr S Ramadoss, at their residence in Thailapuram near Tindivanam on Sunday.
The meeting followed a verbal argument during the party's general council meeting on Saturday, where differences arose between Anbumani and Ramadoss regarding the appointment of their relative, P Mukundan, as the youth wing president. PMK honorary president GK Mani and senior party functionaries were also present during the meeting on Sunday.
After the discussion, Anbumani addressed reporters and said, “We have discussed plans for upcoming protests regarding reservation and strategies for the party’s development and elections.”
When asked about the argument in the general council meeting, Anbumani remarked, “The party is democratic, and it is natural to witness such discussions during meetings as we share our thoughts.”
Regarding the differing opinions on the youth wing president's appointment, he responded, “It is an internal matter, and we will handle it. I request the media not to discuss it further.” He concluded the press meet without further comments.
On Saturday, the disagreement surfaced during the conclusion of the general council meeting held at a private convention centre in Pattanur, Villupuram district, near Puducherry. Ramadoss had announced his grandson, Mukundan, as the youth wing president. Anbumani objected, stating that Mukundan, who joined the party four months ago, was given a prominent position prematurely.
Anbumani left the event after announcing the new party office in Panaiyur and sharing its contact details.
Sources revealed that senior party functionaries met Ramadoss at Thailapuram on Saturday afternoon and later met Anbumani in Chennai. Anbumani subsequently travelled to Thailapuram for the Sunday meeting with Ramadoss.
Unconfirmed reports suggested that Mukundan was unwilling to accept the youth wing president post and planned to resign from his role in the party’s social media wing to remain a cadre. Neither party sources nor Mukundan confirmed this officially until Sunday afternoon.