Body of ‘missing’ nursing student found in well in Pudukottai, kin allege murder

PUDUKKOTTAI: A third-year nursing student, who was reported missing, was found dead in a well near Karambakudi in the district on Friday, sparking suspicions of foul play and protests by her family members on Saturday near the Pudukkottai Government Medical College Hospital.

The deceased, Sowmiya (20), was the daughter of Ramesh, a resident of Karukkakurichi Raja Colony. She was pursuing her nursing diploma at the Pudukkottai medical college.

According to the police, Sowmiya was reported missing from her house from Wednesday and a case was categorised as elopement due to a love affair. On Friday, her body was recovered from a well in the same village.

Following this the Vadakadu police altered the case to that of suicide and sent the body to the medical college hospital for autopsy.The family of the deceased, however, alleged that she was murdered by her alleged lover, Manikandan, and her body was thrown into the well. They refused to accept the body and demanded the case be altered to one of murder and arrest Manikandan. The autopsy scheduled for Friday was delayed due to their objections. On Saturday morning, her relatives blocked a road near the government hospital, demanding justice.