CM Stalin flays centre for denying memorial site for Manmohan

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday expressed serious concern over the BJP government’s alleged decision to deny the family of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh the right to perform last rites at a befitting site for his memorial.

“It is a direct insult to Manmohan Singh’s towering legacy and the Sikh community. Refusing the family’s request and relegating a two-term Prime Minister to Nigambodh Ghat reeks of arrogance, bias and a deliberate attempt to erase his immense contributions from public memory,” the CM said in a post on X handle.

“Manmohan Singh’s leadership transformed India’s economy and lifted millions out of poverty. To disrespect a statesman of his stature is to disrespect India’s progress itself. The stain of dishonouring great leaders never fades from history!,” Stalin added.