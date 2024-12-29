Dindigul farmers prefer open markets, 78 per cent drop in e-payment collection via e-NAM portal

DINDIGUL: Farmers show less preference to e-Nam (National Agriculture Market) portal, as they receive good prices for produce in the open markets in Dindigul. The e-Nam platform was created to help farmers sell produce easily and this also facilitates online payment settlement directly into farmers' accounts. There is about 78% drop in e-payment collected through the portal in 2023-24, when compared to 2022-23.

According to official records, agricultural commodities weighing 1,91,444 quintals were sold through six market regulatory committees and e-payment amounting to Rs 43.64 crore were collected in 2022-2023. Agricultural commodities weighing 1,73,762 quintals were sold and e-payment of Rs 9.74 crore were collected in 2023-24. In the current year (2024-2025), agricultural commodities weighing 89,624 quintals have been sold and Rs 4.09 crore has been collected as e-payment as of September, 2024.

P Selvaraj, a farmer, said, "e-Nam is a pan-India electronic trading platform mainly used to create a unified national market for agricultural commodities. However, many farmers are not aware of the transactions or the platform itself. Besides, they are completely dependent on the traditional way of selling to only traders, who reach out to them. Some traders, in order to retain the farmers, offer money in advance. When registered farmers stop using the platform, new farmers should be showing interest, but this is not happening. Hence, it is clear that most farmers are unaware of the portal leading to a huge fall in new registrations."