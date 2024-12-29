Green energy producers in Tami Nadu seek open access for LT, LTCT industries

CHENNAI: The Renewable Energy Producers Association (REPA) has appealed to the state government to allow open access for green energy to Low Tension (LT) and Low Tension Current Transformer (LTCT) industries with a connected load of at least 100 kW.

In a letter to the state’s energy secretary, REPA chief advisor and CEO K Venkatachalam said currently, open access is permitted only for High Tension (HT) industries. “LT and LTCT industries are not allowed to use open access power as the Electricity Act restricts open access for consumers with a capacity below 1 MW,” he said.

Venkatachalam urged the state government to implement green power open access to LT and LTCT consumers with a load of 100 kW or more, citing that the union government’s rules are already in place.

He pointed out the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) had amended its Open Access Regulations in 2010, allowing all consumers - whether below or above 1 MW capacity - to use open access power.

The union government, in June 2022, allowed green energy open access for consumers with a connected load of at least 100 kW to promote renewable energy usage.