Hyperloop to be tested in three months at IIT Madras

CHENNAI: The project on Hyperloop, a high-speed transportation system, is likely to be tested in the next two to three months at the 410 metre hyperloop test track at IIT-Madras’ Discovery campus in Thaiyur.

Official sources said IIT Madras and TuTr Hyperloop team on Friday night briefed Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav on the status of the project and the future ahead in New Delhi. TuTr engineers have developed the linear induction motor prototype and the team will be testing and demonstrating components of hyperloop technology in the 410metre tube.

“The minister was quite supportive and is taking keen interest in the technology,” sources said. It is learnt Indian Railways is looking at providing additional funds for the project. The Hyperloop initiative at IIT-Madras has received Rs 15 crore grants in cash and kind, as of now including more than Rs 8 crore from Indian Railways.

The vacuum tube infrastructure is being created not only for testing the speed of the pod, but also for validating the propulsion technology which is critical for the pod acceleration and braking performance.

Meanwhile, IIT Madras is planning to host the Global Hyperloop Competition in February next year. The event aims to showcase hyperloop concepts worldwide.