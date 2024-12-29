Irregularities in PhD enrolment at MKU: Five-member panel formed to conduct probe

MADURAI: Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) formed a five-member committee to conduct a thorough, fair and transparent inquiry on the six irregularities, which allegedly occurred during the enrolment of students to PhD courses at MKU. The committee will be led by Convener D Ganesh, Chairperson of the School of Biotechnology.

Recently, additional chief secretary to the higher education department sent a letter to the convenor of the committee and chairperson of Madurai Kamaraj University. In his letter, he stated that on September 22, MKU conducted an entrance test for admission to PhD courses, in which 1,094 students appeared. The qualifying marks was 50 but given the difficulty level of the paper, applicants scored low.

Hence, it was decided to follow the ‘normalisation formula method’ to allot additional marks to each student, delaying the announcement of results.

The letter further stated, a few professors alleged that the Research Section Superintendent Kuppusamy and a few of his subordinates were collecting Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 from each student for allotting additional marks through the ‘normalisation formula method’ and during the interview.

The letter added that The American College Principal and former convenor committee member M Davamani Christober allegedly misused his official position by conniving with Kuppusamy in allocating more marks through normalisation to the applicants, who had chosen The American College.

The additional chief secretary directed a fair and transparent inquiry through a team of honest professors and members to analyse and allot marks to PhD applicants in a fair and transparent manner and declare the results. He had advised to form a committee and send a report to the government.