No nod for rally, DMDK cadre ‘walk’ to Vijayakant memorial

CHENNAI: Defying police orders, the DMDK cadre led by its general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant took out a ‘procession’ to mark the first death anniversary of party founder Vijayakant on Saturday. A large number of DMDK cadre, political leaders and actors lined up at DMDK headquarters and paid homage to their ‘Captain’ at his memorial.

When the DMDK cadre attempted to take out a procession from the state election commission office to the DMDK headquarters, the police did not allow them. DMDK deputy general secretary B Parthasarathi said it was only on Friday evening that the police had told them they had denied permission for the procession. Had they been informed earlier, the DMDK could have moved the court to get permission, he said. However, party general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant, LK Sudheesh, deputy general secretary, functionaries and cadre took out a rally to the DMDK headquarters.

Later, LK Sudheesh, deputy general secretary of the party told reporters they did not take out a procession since they don’t have police nod, but walked to the party headquarters. Talking to reporters, Premalatha said she could not understand why the permission was denied to the procession while similar permission was accorded regularly for the DMK, AIADMK and other parties.

On behalf of Chief Minister MK Stalin, HR and CE Minister PK Sekarbabu paid homage at Vijayakant memorial and asked the media not to blown the issue of denial of permission for a rally out of proportion.

On behalf of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, the party’s organising secretary D Jayakumar and others paid homage. BJP state president K Annamalai, NTK leader Seeman and leaders of many other parties also paid their homage.