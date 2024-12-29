Paliyar hamlets light up under the glow of solar lamps

THENI: When the sun sets, the lives of these Paliyar tribals used to come to a standstill. However, this is not the case anymore in the hamlets of Kuravan Kuli, Karumparai and Petchaiamman Solai in the Agamalai forest area in Periyakulam Taluk. Now, their nights are a little less darker from the light emanating from solar lamps donated by the NGO — Palam — under the CSR scheme of Henkel, Germany.

More than 50 Paliyar tribal families have been residing in the Agamalai forest for several years without an electricity connection. Considering their plight, Palam, a Chennai-based NGO, made efforts to provide them with solar lamps.

Speaking to TNIE, State SC/ST Welfare Commission Member KM Leelavathi Thanaraj said, "Paliyar tribals face many challenges when it comes to cooking, children studying in the evening and more. I approached Palam, which donated solar lamps to 37 families at a cost of Rs 4.5 lakh in the first phase."

She further said, "Similarly, other paliyar hamlets such as Chellakulam, Kadaparaikuli, Maruthanuthu, also lack electricity connections. In the next phase, the NGO was requested to provide solar lamps to them."

One of the beneficiaries and Paliyar Community Leader Pandi said, "After several years of struggle, the community can experience light at night. As we have been provided with a solar panel, which powers two small lamps and a big lamp, we are able to chat at night, cook, help children study, and women use rest rooms without fearing poisonous insects."

Speaking to TNIE, Henkel GTC Member Ramkumar Shanmugam said, "Our company mainly focuses on environmental protection, education, social equity and community development. Presently, we are concentrating on solar lighting projects in tribal hamlets."