Anna University to form ‘women warriors’ group inside campus

CHENNAI: Following the sexual assault of a student on its Guindy campus last week, Anna University is set to form a group of ‘women warriors’ to help build confidence among students to approach deans, heads of departments and other faculty members to resolve their issues, be they related to sexual harassment or academics.

According to varsity officials, two faculty members and four students (two boys and two girls) from each year of the course in every department will be selected and enrolled as women warriors under the university’s Centre for Empowerment of Women.

The centre will guide the team in planning and executing training programmes and awareness sessions among students to encourage them to raise their voice against any kind of harassment or misconduct.

“We are proud of our student for her courage in filing a police complaint against the accused and we want to inculcate a similar fearless attitude among other students,” said a senior faculty member.

“Sometimes girls ignore misconduct against them and don’t talk about it due to fear of being judged or due to social stigma,” the faculty member added.

Anna varsity mulls women’s safety app & visitor management system

These ‘women warriors’ will help girls open up against any harassment they face and we will ensure strict action against the culprits, the faculty member said.