CM Stalin inaugurates Rs 33 cr mini TIDEL park in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the 63,000-sq ft mini TIDEL park, constructed at an outlay of Rs 32.5 crore, in Thoothukudi on Sunday.

The park, spanning 4.16 acres, features modern amenities, including a fitness centre, auditorium, and uninterrupted power supply. The four-storey facility aims to increase job opportunities, attract investments and boost industrial development in the region.

The chief minister, who arrived in Thoothukudi as part of his two-day visit to southern districts, was welcomed by ministers P Geetha Jeevan, Anitha Radhakrishnan, Thoothukudi MP K Kanimozhi and DMK functionaries. The inaugural event also witnessed Stalin handing over work orders about two private IT companies.

Addressing the participants, Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa recalled that former CM M Karunanidhi had constructed Tamil Nadu’s first TIDEL park in Chennai. “The state is making efforts to create IT jobs in tier 2 cities. Through this, graduates will get employment opportunities near their native places.

The state had allotted Rs 234.5 crore to construct mini TIDEL parks in seven cities. After Villupuram, Thanjavur, and Salem, we have inaugurated a mini TIDEL park in Thoothukudi. This will offer jobs to over 1,000 people from southern districts, and the park has been fully-occupied during the inauguration itself,” he said.

Meanwhile, taking to platform ‘X’, Stalin said the first TIDEL park in south Tamil Nadu, at Thoothukudi, marks a new chapter of opportunity, creating a pathway for young talent. “With the Pattabiram TIDEL park and TIDEL Neo projects in Villupuram, Thanjavur, Salem, and Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu’s growth story continues. TIDEL parks across the state are generating thousands of jobs, driving inclusive and equitable progress under the Dravidian model. Upcoming TIDEL parks in Vellore, Tiruppur, and Karaikudi will further expand these opportunities,” he added.

Stalin also held a road show and chaired an internal meeting of his party. He will take part in a government event in Thoothukudi on Monday and head towards Kanniyakumari to inaugurate the three-day silver-jubilee celebration of the 134-ft-tall Thiruvalluvar statue, and a glass bridge constructed between the Vivekananda rock and Thiruvalluvar statue.