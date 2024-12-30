Complaint against former TNCC MLA Sundaram on charges of land grabbing

MADURAI: A complaint was filed against the former TNCC MLA N Sundaram on charges of alleged forgery and registration of land near Karaikudi with the IGP South Zone.

The complaint was made by DMK Union Councilor Chokalingam. He told TNIE that 47 cents of land was owned by K Sundaram in Alagapuri village within Kundrakudi police station limit in Sivaganga district. Learning the property was owned by Sundaram, the two-time MLA Sundaram forged an Aadhar card proving that he is K Sundaram and registered the land to his son's name in collusion with the staff from the registration department in 2023. Later, learning the issue came out, the former MLA cancelled the dhana settlement in November 2024.

"MLA Sundaram, the registration department staff and witnesses, who signed at the registration must be brought before law," Chokalingam said.

When contacted by TNIE, the former MLA Sundaram preferred not to comment on the issue as of now. The office of IGP forwarded the complaint to Sivaganga SP office, where a preliminary inquiry on the case is under way.