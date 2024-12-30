‘Medical negligence’: Cuddalore woman dies day after delivery

ARIYALUR: A 24-year-old woman from Cuddalore, a day after giving birth to her second child, died on Saturday night allegedly due to a post-operative complication.

Accusing doctors at the Jayankondam Government Hospital in Ariyalur of negligence, the woman’s family and her relatives staged a road blockade in front of the government hospital that night.

According to police, the woman — S Sangeetha (24) of Kondairuppu colony, Kattumannarkoil block, Cuddalore district — was admitted to the Jayankondam GH on Thursday. Sangeetha, who has a three-year-old son, gave birth to a boy the next day and after delivery she underwent a hysterectomy. Due to an alleged post-operative haemorrhage, she was transferred to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, where she died after not responding to treatment on Saturday night.

The subsequent protest by her family members and relatives continued well into Sunday morning, with them demanding strict action against the doctors concerned and compensation for the family. Jayankondam revenue officials and police held talks with the protesters, who dispersed after the former assured them of action.

An official said the woman was admitted to the Jayankondam GH on the day of the delivery and did not receive any treatment there prior to that. Jayankondam police have registered a case and are investigating it.