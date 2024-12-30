NIT Trichy to set up Rs 150 crore innovation hub; Global Alumni meet from January 4

CHENNAI: National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli (NITT) is setting up an innovation hub worth Rs 150 crore in 20 acres of land in the campus which will focus on various technologies including quantum computing, semiconductors and generative artificial intelligence and machine learning among others.

The research and innovation hub on the NITT campus, proposed at an estimated investment of ₹100 crore for the building and ₹50 crore for equipment, will be accessible from the Trichy- Thanjavur highway making this one of the early initiatives in Tier II cities. The initiative will expand the entrepreneurship development and incubation program.

Addressing a press conference here, Dr G Aghila, Director, NIT Trichy said here on Monday that “The dedicated research and innovation hub will help encourage research and entrepreneurship, provide a formal platform for alumni-student mentorship, promote a startup eco system, grow industry led projects besides offering lab and office space for companies."

"We are already executing research projects for Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Department of Science & Technology, Indian Space Research Organisation, L&T and Tata Steel, to name a few. The NITT research and innovation hub platform and governance is aimed to do research and innovation at scale besides nurturing entrepreneurship talent and startup ideas,” she added.

The director also announced that Global Alumni Meet (GAM) 2025, a landmark event organized by RECAL, the institute's official alumni association, will be held from January 4, 2025, at the ITC Grand Chola, here.

The event will feature an illustrious lineup of highly distinguished alumni, including N Chandrasekaran, Chairperson of the Tata Group, as the Chief Guest; Dr Palanivel Thiagarajan, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services of Tamil Nadu, as the Guest of Honour; and Gopi Kallayil, Chief Business Strategist for AI at Google, delivering the Keynote Address, Dr Aghila said.