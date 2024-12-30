No New Year revelry beyond 12.30 am, say Tiruppur police

TIRUPPUR: The Tiruppur city police has set a goal of ‘Zero Violence and Zero Cases’ during New Year revelry. As part of it, police have identified 14 places in the city where people gather for the celebration and stepped up security measures. More than 500 policemen will be deployed in the city on New Year’s eve.

Commissioner of Police S Lakshmi told TNIE that hotel managements have been instructed to not allow people who have consumed liquor to drive vehicles after the celebrations. “We convened a meeting with hotel owners and gave them several instructions. People attending parties are likely to consume liquor and drive vehicles which could result in accidents. Hotel managements should not allow people who drink alcohol to drive vehicles. Drivers should be arranged to take tipsy customers home.”

She further said, “We have identified 14 places in the city where people gather for the celebration. Officials have been ordered to step up security measures and maintain strict vigil in the areas during celebrations. The public should avoid driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, and behaving indecently in public places. Celebrations, including cake cutting, should be concluded by 12.30 am in public places.”