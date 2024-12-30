Orphaned elephant calf may be taken to Theppakkadu camp

COIMBATORE: After several attempts to unite an orphaned one and a half month elephant calf with a herd failed, Coimbatore forest division staff plan to send it to to Theppakkadu elephant camp in Nilgiris district.

The mother of the male calf died in Pannimadai near the Thadagam reserve forest last week due to a health issue.

More than 30 staff of the Coimbatore and Periyanacikenpalayam forest ranges have tried to unite the calf with one of the five herds eight times, but the herds rejected it. “We are feeding the calf lactogen and water,” said a staff member involved in the operation.

“Besides taking efforts to unite the calf with a herd, we are protecting it calf from tuskers or carnivores. The calf is being taken care of by two mahouts brought from Kozhikamuthi camp. They are giving lactogen milk based on a recommendation from forest veterinarian A. Sukumar,” an officer added.

Not only in Coimbatore, the staff are also searching for mother elephants in Yanaimadavu, Kembanur, and various places in Periyanacikenpalayam forest ranges.