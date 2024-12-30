Rs 54 crore funds allocated for Sathy Road widening work in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Local Planning Authority (LPA) has allocated about Rs 54 crore for the Sathyamangalam road widening project works in Coimbatore. The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has earmarked lands for the Land Acquisition (LA) works and has been sent to the DRO for approval. Once the LA is completed, the land will be handed over to the highways department.

The Sathyamangalam or Sathy Road is one of the most congested roads in Coimbatore. Being one of the vital roads of Coimbatore, the 65 km long Sathy Road which is a part of the NH 948, connects the city with Ganapathy, Chinnavedampatti, Saravanampatti, Kovilpalayam, Annur and all the way to Sathyamangalam in Erode district.

However, the road is narrow due to which it is reeling under heavy traffic congestion for a long time. As this is the only route used by the majority of the motorists who commute to the IT tech parks in Saravanampatti and mofussil buses that take passengers to Annur and Sathyamangalam.

Based on a resolution passed by the CCMC on October 16, 2020, a Government Order Number 32 (GO) was issued and an amount of Rs 38,64,81,827 from the Coimbatore LPA fund was sanctioned for LA costs from Textool Bridge to the Surya Hospital stretch on the Sathy Road. Following a field inspection on July 16, this year by Coimbatore MP Rajkumar, District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran, officials from the CCMC Town Planning and National Highways Department, it was estimated that an additional fund of Rs 15,35,18,173 would be required to complete the work. In this situation, the LPA had sanctioned a sum of Rs 54 crore for LA works that will be done by the CCMC.