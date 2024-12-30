Three girl students undergo ASD cardiac procedure at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital

COIMBATORE: Three school students underwent ASD cardiac surgery at the Department of Cardiology of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

A team of cardiologists at CMCH operated the students using device closure techniques in association with the Little Heart Trust of Apollo Children’s Hospital in Chennai.

CMCH Dean Dr A Nirmala said that the size of the hole in all the patients’ hearts, which varied from 10 mm to 30 mm, was checked and custom-made devices were placed to close it. The procedures were done free of cost under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

The beneficiaries were three minor girls aged between 13 and 15 years from Kavundampalayam in Coimbatore, Kotagiri in Nilgiris district and Musiri in Tiruchy.

“The public should make use of these medical facilities. This state-of-the-art treatment was undertaken in collaboration with Apollo Children’s Hospital’s ‘Healing Tiny Hearts’ initiative. This treatment is done under the guidance of Dr CS Muthukumaran, Pediatric Cardiologist and Head of Department, Apollo Children’s Hospital, Chennai,” she added.

All three girls have recovered well after the procedures.