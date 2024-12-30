Three policemen suspended for assaulting UP tourists

COIMBATORE: Superintendent of Police (SP), Salem district, on Sunday ordered suspension of three head constables of Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) for assaulting tourists from Uttar Pradesh near Mettur on Friday.

Around 8 am on Friday, a bus carrying as 44 people from Uttar Pradesh reached Karaikadu check post en route to Male Mahadeshwara hills in Karnataka. A few PEW personnel who were in plain clothes, after end of shift, asked the bus crew to show documents. However, the driver Sivanarayan showed e-documents which triggered an argument. Due to language problem, an argument broke out between both sides. In the melee, a policeman pushed Sivanarayan and the cleaner Ajay assaulted a police personnel with an iron rod. Locals came to the support of police and assaulted the bus crew with pipes. The video went viral following which a case was registered against Sivanarayan and Ajay by Kolathur police based on complaint from police personnel. Sivanarayan also lodged a complaint against the police personnel and a case was registered against head constables Senthilkumar (40), Sugavaneshwaran (39) and Mutharasu (39) under sections 115(1), 118(1) BNS.

An inquiry was held against the three and the report was submitted to the SP Gautam Goyal who issued the suspension order, sources said.