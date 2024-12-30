TN govt transfers over 60 police officers in major reshuffle

CHENNAI: In a major reshuffle of police officials, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday night transferred over 60 officers, making key changes within the Greater Chennai Police (GCP).

As part of the order, four Additional Directors General of Police — Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, G Venkataraman, Vinit Dev Wankhede and Sanjay Mathur — have been elevated to the position of Director General of Police (DGP).

Two Inspector Generals of Police (IGP) — R Dhinakaran and Sonal V Misra — have been promoted to ADGP rank.

Coming in the wake of the rape on the Anna University campus, Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) — East, Saroj Kumar Thakur, has been reassigned as JCP, headquarters, GCP.

Tiruppur commissioner S Lakshmi has been transferred and replaced by S Rajendran, who was serving as Additional Commissioner, traffic and headquarters in Avadi City Police

JCP (West) P Vijayakumar has been transferred to the East Zone, while the Superintendent of Police, Economic Offences Wing, South Zone, PC Kalyan, has been promoted to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank and appointed as JCP (West).

Tiruchy SP Varun Kumar and Pudukkottai SP Vandita Pandey have been elevated to the rank of DIG and posted to Tiruchy and Dindigul ranges respectively.