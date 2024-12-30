TN man arrested, five others including ex-MLA booked for stabbing three men

TIRUPPUR: A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly stabbing three people here on Friday. Five others including former AIADMK MLA were booked for allegedly being involved in the stabbing.

The arrested accused has been identified as R Ramesh (44), a resident of Elango Layout. A case was booked against AIADMK MLA S Gunasekaran, his friend Rajesh, and Gunasekaran’s relatives Shanmugasundaram, Govindarajan, and Thiagarajan. The injured were S Prakash (45), a resident of Chellappa Puram, owner of the finance company in Doom Light ground, Sangeetharajan (35), manager, and V Yusuf (70), PRO. Police said that Prakash and Gunasekaran were business partners until they ended it in 2023 due to differences in opinion. Meanwhile, Gunasekaran’s friend Rajesh and Prakash who were also in business together had a rift recently and it is alleged that Rajesh did not return Prakash’s Rs 13 crore worth of property documents which he had invested in their business Prakash blamed Gunasekaran to be behind it.

On Friday at 12.30 am, when Prakash, Sangeetharajan, and Yusuf were standing in front of their office and talking, Ramesh who was hiding, came out and stabbed the trio. The trio was immediately taken to a private hospital in Coimbatore and they are undergoing treatment there.

Police added that During the investigation, based on a confession from Sangeetharajan, Tiruppur South police registered a case under Attempt to Murder against Ramesh and arrested him. A case has also been registered against Gunasekaran, Rajesh Shanmugasundaram, Govindarajan, and Thiagarajan.

Meanwhile denying the allegations, Gunasekaran said, “Many people have been affected by Prakash’s usury. Ramesh could also be one of the affected. He could have done this because of that. The case registered against me is false.”

City Police Commissioner S Lakshmi said, “A case has been registered in this matter based on the confession. However, subsequent investigations revealed that Sangeetharajan had provided some contradictory information.”